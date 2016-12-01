Chef’s Salad

Complete Time:

45 min

Prep:

forty five min

Yield:4 servings

Constituents

1 half of pounds Boston, Bibb, green or red leaf lettuce, or a mixture, washed, trimmed, and dried

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup dressing of your alternative, such as shallot or herb French dressing, ranch, or blue cheese

four oz. Imported Swiss cheese, cut into 2-inch long matchstick pieces

4 ounces baked ham, cut into 2-inch lengthy matchstick portions

four oz smoked turkey, fowl or duck breast, reduce into 2-inch long matchstick portions

four ounces infrequent roast beef, reduce into 1/4-inch by means of 2 inch matchstick portions

2 difficult-cooked eggs, shelled, reduce into wedges

1 ripe Hass avocado, diced

16 vine-ripened cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

2 kirby (pickling) cucumbers, sliced

1 cup toasted croutons

Instructions

Tear the lettuce into chew-sized portions and put right into a huge mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste and toss with half cup of the dressing. Divide the lettuce amongst 4 giant person serving bowls. Organize the cheese, meats, eggs, and avocado, like the spokes of a wheel, on high of each and every salad. Scatter the tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons on high. Season with salt and pepper to style. Serve and pass the remainder dressing at the table.