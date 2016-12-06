A bright summer time salad with radishes, edamame beans, peppers, almonds and herbs, drizzled with a citrus dressing

PREP: 10 mins

Cook dinner: 15 minutes

Constituents

200g bulghar wheat

150g frozen podded edamame (soya) beans

2 Romano peppers, sliced into rounds, seeds eliminated

150g radishes finely sliced

75g entire blanched almonds

small bunch mint finely chopped

small bunch parsley finely chopped

2 oranges

three tbsp further virgin olive oil

Method

Prepare dinner the bulghar following p.C. Instructional materials, then drain and tip right into a large serving bowl to chill. In the meantime, put the edamame beans in a small bowl, pour over boiling water, depart for 1 min, then drain. Put in a serving bowl with the peppers, radishes, almonds, mint and parsley.

Peel one orange, cautiously reduce away the segments and add to the bowl. Squeeze the juice of the other into a jam jar with the oil. Season good and shake to emulsify. Pour over the salad, toss well and serve.