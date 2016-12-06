Crunchy bulghar salad

A bright summer time salad with radishes, edamame beans, peppers, almonds and herbs, drizzled with a citrus dressing
PREP: 10 mins
Cook dinner: 15 minutes
Constituents
200g bulghar wheat
150g frozen podded edamame (soya) beans
2 Romano peppers, sliced into rounds, seeds eliminated
150g radishes finely sliced
75g entire blanched almonds
small bunch mint finely chopped
small bunch parsley finely chopped
2 oranges
three tbsp further virgin olive oil
Method
Prepare dinner the bulghar following p.C. Instructional materials, then drain and tip right into a large serving bowl to chill. In the meantime, put the edamame beans in a small bowl, pour over boiling water, depart for 1 min, then drain. Put in a serving bowl with the peppers, radishes, almonds, mint and parsley.
Peel one orange, cautiously reduce away the segments and add to the bowl. Squeeze the juice of the other into a jam jar with the oil. Season good and shake to emulsify. Pour over the salad, toss well and serve.