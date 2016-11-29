Fruit Salad With Pudding!

Ingredients

SERVINGS 15 items US

1 (29 ounce) can peach slices, undrained

1 (20 ounce) can pineapple chunks, undrained

1 (3 1/eight ounce) boxdry vanilla immediate pudding mix

1 lb strawberry, stemmed and quartered

1 banana, sliced

1⁄2 pint blueberries

1 bunch grapes (i exploit the purple ones)

1 -2 tablespoon sugar (non-compulsory)

Directions

In a huge bowl, mix peaches, pineapples, and vanilla pudding mix.

This entails the juices from the cans.

combine well unless pudding is dissolved.

Stir in strawberries, banana, blueberries, grapes, and sugar if desired.

sit back.