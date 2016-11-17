Greek Salad with Oregano Marinated Chicken

Whole TIME:1 hr 15 min

Prep: 30 min

Inactive Prep: 30 min

cook dinner: 15 min

YIELD:4 to six servings

stage:Intermediate

Constituents



FOR THE chook:

1 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

a pair just right pinches salt

10 grinds black pepper

four (6 to 7-ounce) boneless skinlesschicken breasts



FOR THE DRESSING:

1/four cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons purple wine vinegar

1 lemon, juiced

2 cloves garlic, smashed with the part of your chef’s knife

1 teaspoon dried oregano

three pinches salt

10 to 15 grinds black pepper



FOR THE SALAD:

2 to 3 hearts romaine lettuce

1 English cucumber, peeled, reduce in half of lengthwise, then cut into 1/2-inch chunks

three vine-ripened tomatoes (about 3/4-pound), cored and cut into half of-inch chunks

half of crimson onion, very thinly sliced

half cup pitted kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

1/four cup crumbled feta cheese

Instructional materials

To marinate the chicken: In a non-reactive dish, combine the lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, salt, and pepper and mix together. Add the fowl breasts to the dish and rub each side in the blend. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and let marinate in the refrigerator for at least half-hour and up to 4 hours.To make the dressing: mix all of the elements in a resealable container and shake vigorously. Refrigerate except in a position to serve, and then convey to room temperature earlier than tossing salad.

Assemble the salad: reduce off any dark guidelines and the bitter white bottoms from the romaine leaves. Reduce the lettuce into 1-inch strips and position in a bowl that is massive adequate to maintain the entire salad constituents simply. Scatter cucumbers, tomatoes, crimson onion, olives, and feta excessive. Which you can prepare the salad up to a few hours upfront. Quilt it with a moist paper towel and refrigerate except 30 minutes before serving.

To prepare dinner the chicken: heat a nonstick skillet or grill pan over high heat. Add the bird breasts and cook dinner, turning once, except well browned, about four to 5 minutes on every part or until cooked via. Let the hen relaxation on a cutting board for a couple of minutes before reducing it into skinny strips.

Provide the dressing a just right shake and pour it into a fine little serving bowl, using the lid to stress out the garlic.

Toss salad just before serving and fan hen out on prime.