SIMPLE TACO SALAD

PREP TIME 20 min.

Complete TIME 20 min.

Number of parts 7

SERVINGS 4

Taco salad comes together speedily when crisp lettuce is topped with pro floor beef and beans, cheese, tortilla chips and zesty tomatoes.

Materials

1 pound ground round pork (eighty five% lean)

1 can (sixteen ozevery) beans in chili pro sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 can (10 ozeach) Ro*Tel® fashioned Diced Tomatoes & inexperienced Chilies, drained, liquid reserved

6 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1-1/2 cups damaged tortilla chips



Buy elements from Peapod or Amazon

Get parts





instructional materials

prepare dinner pork in huge skillet over medium-excessive warmth 7 minutes or until crumbled and no longer purple, stirring every so often; drain. Add chili beans, chili powder and reserved liquid from tomatoes. Prepare dinner 2 minutes or except sizzling; set aside.

Divide lettuce between 4 serving plates. Spoon meat combo evenly over lettuce. Top evenly with cheese, damaged chips and drained tomatoes.