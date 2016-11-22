SIMPLE TACO SALAD

PREP TIME 20 min.
Complete TIME 20 min.
Number of parts 7
SERVINGS 4
Taco salad comes together speedily when crisp lettuce is topped with pro floor beef and beans, cheese, tortilla chips and zesty tomatoes.
Materials
1 pound ground round pork (eighty five% lean)
1 can (sixteen ozevery) beans in chili pro sauce
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 can (10 ozeach) Ro*Tel® fashioned Diced Tomatoes & inexperienced Chilies, drained, liquid reserved
6 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1-1/2 cups damaged tortilla chips
Buy elements from Peapod or Amazon
Get parts
instructional materials
prepare dinner pork in huge skillet over medium-excessive warmth 7 minutes or until crumbled and no longer purple, stirring every so often; drain. Add chili beans, chili powder and reserved liquid from tomatoes. Prepare dinner 2 minutes or except sizzling; set aside.
Divide lettuce between 4 serving plates. Spoon meat combo evenly over lettuce. Top evenly with cheese, damaged chips and drained tomatoes.