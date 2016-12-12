TOMATO SALAD WITH GREEN BEANS AND BASIL

Tearing the basil leaves for this simple salad releases their aroma even as preventing the bruising that reducing can intent.
SERVES 6
TIME:15 minutes
Components
Kosher salt and freshly floor black pepper, to style
8 oz. Green beans, trimmed
8 oz. Romano beans, trimmed
1⁄four cup pink wine vinegar
3 tbsp. Further-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
2 lemons, zest and juice
four medium heirloom tomatoes (1/2 sliced 1⁄4″ thick, half of cut into 1⁄2″ wedges
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise
1⁄2 cup basil leaves, preferably a mix of ordinary and Thai basil, torn
Instructional materials
Bring a colossal pot of salted water to a boil; cook dinner inexperienced and romano beans until vivid inexperienced and yellow, 1–2 minutes. Drain beans and switch to a bowl of ice water except chilled. Drain beans and unfold on paper towels to dry. Whisk vinegar, olive oil, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper in a bowl unless mixed; add reserved beans and the tomatoes and toss to mix. Prepare beans and tomatoes on a serving platter. Drizzle with olive oil; sprinkle with basil leaves, salt, and pepper.